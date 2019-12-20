UrduPoint.com
Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum presided over a Christmas cake cutting ceremony here on Friday.

A large number of representatives of Muslims, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, the commissioner said Christmas bazaars would be set up in Lahore and across the division as per the direction of the Punjab government.

He said the bazaars would be established near the Christian community societies. He said the role of all minorities including Christian community was commendable for the development of the country.

Security arrangements had been finalized for churches and Christmas ceremonies, he added.

The commissioner also distributed "Eidi" among the Christian staff of the commissioner's office.

