Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday cut a Christmas cake in a special ceremony held at CM house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday cut a Christmas cake in a special ceremony held at CM house.

Addressing on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was implementing a policy to provide equal opportunities to the Christian community.

He said that the Punjab government had introduced minority empowerment package aimed at protecting the rights of the minorities.

He said minorities had proved their metal in different sectors of life including education, sports and others.

CM said, "December 25 is also important because we celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah." Christmas promotes religious harmony and brotherhood, he added.

Usman Buzdar extended Christmas greetings to Punjab Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine.

Provincial Ministers including Mian Mehmood ur Rashers, Murad Raas and others also attended the ceremony.

