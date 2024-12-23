Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony Held At APP Head Office
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM
An impressive cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas was held at the Head Office of official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) An impressive cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas was held at the Head Office of official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan on Monday.
The ceremony was attended by Managing Director APP Muhammad Asim Khichi, officers and staff.
Addressing the gathering, the MD APP said that official news agency had always prioritized celebrating the joys of its minority employees due to equal rights to all citizens, regardless of their faith.
He said that islam teaches its followers, tolerance and peaceful coexistence with minorities and added the Constitution of Pakistan has given equal rights to all citizens without any discrimination.
Muhammad Asim Khichi said that practical steps were being taken to promote the well-being of minorities.
He also announced Rs 3,000 stipends for APP's Christian employees in their December's salary as Christmas gift.
He urged minority communities to continue playing their role in nation building process.
He also emphasized that all segments of society, including the employees of APP should play their role in promoting interfaith harmony, love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity.
Executive Director APP Sabeen Khattak, Director News Shumaila Andleeb, Director urdu News Service Abdul Jabbar Zekria, Director VNS Rab Nawaz Bajwa, Director Human Resource Farina Mughal, Director Crime and Court Rashid Malik, President CBA Union Malik Khizar Zaman, General Secretary CBA Union Nadeem Ahmad, and a large number of employees including Christian staff attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets
Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC
First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)
AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers
Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP
DPO holds open courts
Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today
Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control ..
Man killed, two injured in wedding firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister2 minutes ago
-
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC6 minutes ago
-
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP1 minute ago
-
DPO holds open courts2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control measures: Report2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, two injured in wedding firing1 minute ago
-
Encroachments-related issues discussed1 minute ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at APP Head Office1 minute ago
-
Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugated Carton Factory inaugurated10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) wrestler Haroon Masih wins gold medal1 minute ago