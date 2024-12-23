Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at APP Head Office

An impressive cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas was held at the Head Office of official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) An impressive cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas was held at the Head Office of official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Managing Director APP Muhammad Asim Khichi, officers and staff.

Addressing the gathering, the MD APP said that official news agency had always prioritized celebrating the joys of its minority employees due to equal rights to all citizens, regardless of their faith.

He said that islam teaches its followers, tolerance and peaceful coexistence with minorities and added the Constitution of Pakistan has given equal rights to all citizens without any discrimination.

Muhammad Asim Khichi said that practical steps were being taken to promote the well-being of minorities.

He also announced Rs 3,000 stipends for APP's Christian employees in their December's salary as Christmas gift.

He urged minority communities to continue playing their role in nation building process.

He also emphasized that all segments of society, including the employees of APP should play their role in promoting interfaith harmony, love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity.

Executive Director APP Sabeen Khattak, Director News Shumaila Andleeb, Director urdu News Service Abdul Jabbar Zekria, Director VNS Rab Nawaz Bajwa, Director Human Resource Farina Mughal, Director Crime and Court Rashid Malik, President CBA Union Malik Khizar Zaman, General Secretary CBA Union Nadeem Ahmad, and a large number of employees including Christian staff attended the ceremony.