Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony Held At CCPO Offices

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:36 PM

A cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Capital City Police headquarters in connection with the Christmas celebrations here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Capital City Police headquarters in connection with the Christmas celebrations here on Thursday.

SSP Administration Ejaz Rasheed cut the Christmas cake along with other police officers and Christian employees of the office.

He congratulated the Christian community as well as its members serving in different sections of the CCPO office. He also distributed Eidi (cash) among the Christian employees and announced three holidays for them as well.

The SSP said Christmas gives the message of love, peace and brotherhood by sharing the happiness of the sacred festival with all.

He said the officers and officials of Lahore Police belonging to the Christian community were extending great contribution to maintenance of law and order and eradication of crime in the city.

He said the Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to the Christian community during their celebrations of Christmas at churches and other related public places as well.

SSP Discipline/ Admn Ejaz Rasheed was the chief guest on the occasion whereas DSP Admin Khalid Masood, DSP Complaints Mustafa Hassan, and a large number of Christian police officers and officials attend the ceremony.

