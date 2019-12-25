UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At Chief Minister House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Chief Minister house

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday cut a Christmas cake in a special ceremony held at CM house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday cut a Christmas cake in a special ceremony held at CM house.

Addressing on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was implementing a policy to provide equal opportunities to the Christian community.

He said the Punjab government had introduced minority empowerment package aimed at protecting the rights of the minorities.

He said minorities had proved their mettle in different sectors including education, sports and others.

The CM said, "December 25 is also important because we celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah." Usman Buzdar extended Christmas greetings to Punjab Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine.

Provincial Ministers including Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas and others also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Sports Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed December Christian Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai sports sector is witnessing momentum: Hamdan ..

2 minutes ago

Dream of Independent Pakistan not possible without ..

1 minute ago

Christmas celebrated in KP

1 minute ago

Election Commission of Pakistan to display voters ..

1 minute ago

National unity imperative for country's progress: ..

1 minute ago

Section 144 imposed on throwing animal waste in se ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.