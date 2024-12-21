Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At DGPR
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) On directions by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, a Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at DGPR office on Saturday.
Secretary Information Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani cut the Christmas cake and congratulated Christian employees of DGPR office.
He wished Merry Christmas to all the Christian employees of the department on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Information Minister Azma Bukhari.
On this occasion, Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani distributed Eidi to the Christian employees. The Christian employees thanked the secretary. An employee, Anwar Masih said, "We have never felt that we are a minority and DGPR officers always consider us as their brothers."
