Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At District Bar Sargodha

A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at bar room of District Bar Council Sargodha to show solidarity with the Christian community on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at bar room of District Bar Council Sargodha to show solidarity with the Christian community on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ex-MPA Tahir Naveed Chaudhry greeted the Christian community on their religious festival and said that millions of Christians worldwide, including Pakistan, were preparing to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ.

He said the Christian community was an essential part of our society and extended significant services in education, health and other fields of life.

Pastor Joseph Farooq said: "We convey the message of peace, security and tranquility; we should all work for peace, harmony, security and justice".

Congratulating the Christian community, he said that he felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

Later, Pastor Edward Zafar Advocate prayed for peace and security.

A large number of lawyers and people from the Christian community attended the event.

