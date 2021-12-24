Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at DPO office

A cake-cutting ceremony was held at the District Police Officer (DPO) office in connection with the Christmas celebrations, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held at the District Police Officer (DPO) office in connection with the Christmas celebrations, here on Friday.

DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed cut the Christmas cake along with Christian employees of his office.

He congratulated the Christian community as well as its members serving in the Police Department.

He also distributed cash to the Christian employees and said that Christmas gave the message of love, peace and brotherhood, adding that the Christian officials of Sargodha police were contributing to maintaining law and order in the city.

He said that the district police would provide foolproof security to the Christian community during the Christmas celebrations at churches and other public places.

Christian police officials were present in the ceremony.