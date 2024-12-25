(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Wednesday cut Christmas cake during a ceremony at the Governor's House here.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, senior leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Christian community attended the ceremony. Governor Saleem Haider Khan congratulated the Christian community and said "we should share maximum love, affection and happiness with each other on this occasion of joy". He said that the Christian community had rendered valuable services for Pakistan.

The governor said that the Christian community played a positive role in development of the country since the establishment of Pakistan. He said "Pakistan belongs to all of us, and we have to contribute to its development." He said from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to President Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP leadership had always given respect to the Christian community and gave them key positions. He said the Christian community living in Pakistan should highlight the soft image of Pakistan to the whole world that there was an atmosphere of religious tolerance and brotherhood here. Saleem Haider said today is also the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said "due to inspiring leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam, we are breathing in a free atmosphere today". The governor said the best way to pay tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam was that all Pakistanis should create unity in their ranks and practically implement his guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline.

Former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf said the PPP had always talked about the rights of minorities. He congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that today is also the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, and congratulated the entire nation.

Hailing the governor for organising this beautiful ceremony at the Governor's House, he said the Christian community made many contributions in various fields for establishment of Pakistan and stability of the country. He said the Christian community was an important part of society.

The ceremony was attended by General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza, Vice President of PPP Punjab Minority Wing Edwin Sahutra, Information Secretary PPP Central Punjab Shahzad Saeed Cheema, senior PPP leaders Azizur Rehman Chan, Aslam Gill, Pastor Jamil Nasir, Bishop Ayub Khawar and the Christian community of the Governor's House.