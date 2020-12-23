Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at KP Governor house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Wednesday cut a Christmas cake to express solidarity with Christian community here at Governor House.

Addressing the participants of Christmas ceremony, KP Governor appreciated the role of Christian community for maintaining peaceful liaisons with their Muslims brothers in the region.

He said despite critical circumstances faced by the country, minority communities always stand for protection of their motherlands.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan has given religious and personal freedom to each and every citizen residing in the state.

He added that all the sects and tribes of the country have the rights to observe their religious events with complete freedom.

Shah Farman said the government has taken coherent steps for welfare and protection of minority's right at all costs.

Besides members of chirstain community, the ceremony was attended by minority's Member National Assembly Jamshaid Thames, Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir and other elders of the community.