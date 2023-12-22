Open Menu

Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony Held At LHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 08:29 PM

A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Lahore High Court (LHC), here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Lahore High Court (LHC), here on Friday.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti along with Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall, minority lawyers and employees cut the cake.

Chairman IMRF Samuel Payara, Bishop of Sialkot Alvin John Samuel, Advisor IMRF Parvez, Advocate Adnan Shamim Bhatti and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice emphasized the constitutional commitment to equal rights for all religions, citing Articles 20, 25, and 36.

He said that as chief justice, he had always struggled to guarantee equal rights. He also highlighted the LHC's annual tradition of celebrating Christmas to promote religious freedom and equal rights.

Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall thanked Chief Justice Bhatti for organizing the ceremony.

