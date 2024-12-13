Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony Held At LHC
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held on Friday at the Lahore High Court (LHC), attended by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall, and other dignitaries.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum stated that the LHC has always prioritized celebrating the joys of its minority employees.
She emphasized that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of their faith.
Bishop Dr. Azad Marshall expressed his gratitude to Chief Justice Aalia Neelum for hosting the Christmas ceremony and presented her with a bouquet. The ceremony was also attended by Samuel Piyara, Chairman of a Minority Social Welfare Organization, as well as lawyers and LHC officials.
Recent Stories
PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash
Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations against Khariji terrorists1 minute ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at LHC1 minute ago
-
Three lost children reunited with their parents11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on loader rickshaws intensified11 minutes ago
-
Farmers to receive keys of green tractors on 14th11 minutes ago
-
Land worth millions reclaimed11 minutes ago
-
Credible, open-access data vital for transparency, socio-economic development: Romina11 minutes ago
-
Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt20 minutes ago
-
Drugs, illegal weapons seized ahead of New Year celebrations21 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt supports Rescue 1122, KMC to prevent fire disasters: Nasir Shah21 minutes ago
-
WhatsApp accounts being hacked by fraudsters, warns FIA21 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction mainstreaming concluded21 minutes ago