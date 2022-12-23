Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Police Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held on Friday at Police Lines in connection with the Christmas celebrations.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, SP Headquarters, religious scholars, pastors of the Christian community and 87 Christian police officers and their families, officials and others attended the ceremony.

The CPO cut the Christmas cake along with other police officers, Christian employees and their children.

He congratulated the Christian community as well as its members. He also distributed Eidi (cash) among the Christian employees, gifts and announced three holidays for them as well.

The CPO said Christmas gives the message of love, peace and brotherhood by sharing the happiness of the sacred festival with all.

He said the officers and officials of Rawalpindi district Police belonging to the Christian community were extending great contributions to the maintenance of law and order and the eradication of crime in the city.

He said the Rawalpindi Police would provide foolproof security to the Christian community during their celebrations of Christmas at churches and other related public places as well.