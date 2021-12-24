Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held here on Friday at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer Naveed Nawaz congratulated Christian community and felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

Vice President, RCB, Malik Munir, Additional Executive Officer, Mujahid Shah, minority member, Khurram Gul, Secretary Cantonment Board, Qaiser Mehmood, heads of all the branches and sanitation staff attended the ceremony.

Congratulating the Christian staff members of RCB, Malik Munir appreciated their performance and said that the Christian staff members were very hard working and committed workers.

He said islam taught the lesson of peace, friendship and the promotion of inter-faith harmony which was the dire need of the hour.

He said the Christian community was an important part of the society and the Christians were extending significant services in the sectors of education, health and other fields of life.

Naveed Nawaz said, Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brig. Salman Nazar and all the RCB officers appreciate performance of Christian staff members. The happiness of the Christian community was our happiness, he added.

On this occasion, Khurram Gul thanked the board for organizing the cake cutting ceremony.

Later, The CEO cut the Christmas cake along with Vice President and other participants.