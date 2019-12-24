Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board

A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held here at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday in connection with Christmas celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held here at Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Tuesday in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, President RCB, Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani congratulated Christian community and felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

He said islam taught the lesson of peace, friendship and the promotion of inter-faith harmony, which was the dire need of the hour.

Chief Executive officer RCB Sibtain Raza while speaking on the occasion said the Christian community was an important part of our society and were extending significant services in the sectors of education, health and other fields of life.

He also appreciated the role of Christian sanitary workers for carrying out successful cleanliness drive in the Cantt areas.

Later, gifts and salary were distributed among the RCB Christian employees.