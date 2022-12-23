Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at RCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held here at the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Friday in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Gulzar, in his remarks, congratulated the Christian community on the festive occasion, expressing his pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Syeda Imama Ali, Additional Executive Officer Umair Mehboob, elected members of the Board, RCB officials, and sanitation staff attended the ceremony.

The ACEO appreciated the performance of Christian employees, who, she said, were hard-working and committed. She said islam taught the lesson of peace, friendship, and the promotion of inter-faith harmony, and it was dire need of the hour to follow it in true letter and spirit.

She said the Christian community was an important part of society, who were rendering significant services in education, health, and other sectors.

RCB Minority Member Khurram Gul greeted the Christian community, particularly the staff.