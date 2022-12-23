UrduPoint.com

Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony Held At RCB

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at RCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held here at the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Friday in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Gulzar, in his remarks, congratulated the Christian community on the festive occasion, expressing his pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Syeda Imama Ali, Additional Executive Officer Umair Mehboob, elected members of the Board, RCB officials, and sanitation staff attended the ceremony.

The ACEO appreciated the performance of Christian employees, who, she said, were hard-working and committed. She said islam taught the lesson of peace, friendship, and the promotion of inter-faith harmony, and it was dire need of the hour to follow it in true letter and spirit.

She said the Christian community was an important part of society, who were rendering significant services in education, health, and other sectors.

RCB Minority Member Khurram Gul greeted the Christian community, particularly the staff.

Related Topics

Education Minority Christmas Rawalpindi Christian

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

39 minutes ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

43 minutes ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

52 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

54 minutes ago
 LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab ..

LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab Governor’s de-notification ..

1 hour ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.