Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At Rescue Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:29 PM

A cake cutting ceremony to mark the Christmas was held at Rescue Headquarters here on Wednesday

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the PES DG said that Christmas was a day of renew pledge to promote mutual love, brotherhood, tolerance and social justice.

He said the teaching of Jesus was a beacon for all humanity. He expressed that all Christian employees in the service were equally contributing to the provision of timely emergency care to victims of emergencies without any discrimination.

Dr Rizwan Naseer wished greetings of Christmas to Masihi Rescuers serving across Punjab. He also appreciated all Christian brothers for rendering their valuable contribution to the development of Pakistan in various fields.

He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and lauded their contribution towards the uplift of Rescue 1122. He advised them to strictly follow corona pandemic standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb Covid-19 and pray for those who were affected by the coronavirus.

Dr Rizwan Naseer also lauded the services of christian employees during Covid-19 and acknowledged the services of non-operational to ensure the cleanliness of premises of Emergency Service Academy, headquarters, and all rescue offices services.

On this occasion, Pastor Eric Peter said that all human beings were equally important and you should serve humanity without any discrimination. He advised them that they should think positively and prove them a good employee of this prestigious service as every department gives value to its best employees.

On this occasion, Masihi employees of Headquarters, academy & and Lahore wished each other Christmas greetings by singing traditional religious songs and expressing good wishes for the New Year. They prayed for the country.

Deputy Director HR, Dr Foaad Shahzad Mirza, Registrar, Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Social WelfareOfficer Ms Sumaria Liaquat, and a great number of Masihi employees from Rescue Headquarters,Academy and District Lahore also attended the ceremony.

