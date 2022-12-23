UrduPoint.com

Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At Rescue Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Rescue Headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was organized by employees of Emergency Services academy (ESA) and Emergency Services Headquarters here on Friday.

Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer, Registrar Academy Dr Farhan Khalid, Head of Wings, Rescue Officers and Christian employees from Rescue Headquarters, Academy and District Lahore participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Christmas is a day to renew the pledge to promotemutual love, brotherhood, tolerance and social justice.

He appreciated services of Christian employees in the Punjab Emergency Service and Emergency Service Academy.

