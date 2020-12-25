UrduPoint.com
Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At Romi Park

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Romi Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Friday arranged a cake cutting ceremony was held here at Romi Park in connection with the Christmas celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, RCB President Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiyani wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community, especially in Pakistan.

He appreciated role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by the Christian community across the country.

"The colours that are scattered here reflect the joy of people and it is our duty and we join you in celebrating your happiness," he said.

He said islam taught the lesson of peace, friendship and the promotion of inter-faith harmony, which was the dire need of the hour.

RCB Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik said the happiness of the Christian community was their happiness and appreciated the role of Christian sanitary workers for carrying out successful cleanliness drive in the Cantt areas.

At the end, a Christmas cake cutting was also held and gifts were distributed among the RCB Christian employees.

Additional Executive Officer Maria Jabeen, Deputy CEO Ghulam Sabir Basra, Secretary Cantonment Board Qaiser Mahmood and Heads of all branches and employees were present on the occasion.

