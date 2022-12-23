UrduPoint.com

Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At UET

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organized a Christmas cake cutting ceremony for its Christian employees on the occasion of Christmas.

Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmad Mufti on behalf of Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated as chief guest in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony Prof. Dr.

Nadeem Ahmad Mufti congratulated the Christian employees and the Christian community and expressed his gratitude towards them. He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and their contribution for university. He stressed on the equality and promoting harmony among all the employees.

Registrar, Resident Officer, Senior Warden, and all staff members of estate office attended the ceremony. Sweets were also distributed among Christian employees by university staff.

