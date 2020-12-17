UrduPoint.com
Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held At WASA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:49 PM

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at WASA

A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) office here on Thursday in connection with Christmas celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) office here on Thursday in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman WASA,Raja Shaukat Mehmood congratulated Christian community and felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

He said islam taught the lesson of peace, friendship and the promotion of inter-faith harmony, which was the dire need of the hour.

Raja appreciated the role of Christian sanitary workers for carrying out cleanliness in the city areas and ensured that their salaries would be given to them before December 20.

Later, gifts and salary were distributed among the WASA Christian employees.

