Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at WASA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office to show solidarity with the Christian community on Saturday.

Vice-Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority speaking on the occasion congratulated the Christian community on their religious festivity and said that millions of Christians worldwide, including Pakistan, were preparing to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ.

He said the Christian community was an essential part of our society and extended significant services in education, health and other fields of life.

Addressing the function, Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that the Christian community was the backbone of WASA.

Congratulating the Christian community, he said that he felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

On the occasion, the MD announced that one-month additional basic salary would be given to sewerage directorate employees for carrying out extraordinary services during the monsoon period and assured the Christian employees that their long-standing legitimate demands would be fulfilled.

WASA officers, Workers Union officials, and employees from the Christian community attended the event.