Christmas cake cutting ceremony held for police personnel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony was organized for the Christian police personnel to celebrate Christmas here on Thursday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani also gave presents to the employees of the Christian community.

Rawalpindi police have also issued a security plan for the Christmas day.

According to security plan, 2800 policemen would be deployed for security of churches and worship places.