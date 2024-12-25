Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held In Balambat Church
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Taimargara, Zaid Safi here Thursday cut cake in a ceremony held in Balambat Church on Christmas.
Speaking on the occasion, assistant commissioner felicitated Christian community and assured them support of district administration.
He said that provincial government is trying to solve the problems of the minority community and to provide them needed assistance. He said that Christians are equal citizens of the country and free to enjoy their festivals according to their religion.
APP/aiq/mds/
