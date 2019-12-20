UrduPoint.com
Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Held In BISEP

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held in BISEP

The Christian employees of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar celebrated Christmas on Friday by cutting cake along with the other staff of the Board

Chairman of Board Qaisar Alam was the chief guest on the occasion. He said that the Christian community has been playing pivotal role in the development of Pakistan.

He said that the Board has always taken pride of having this peaceful and hardworking community along in the journey of serving the public. He informed that the BISE has always facilitated its employees equally and has resolved their issues on priority basis.

The Chairman praised good workmanship of Christian employees of the Board. He along with the Christian employees cut the Christmas cake, and wished them Merry Christmas.

