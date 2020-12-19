Christmas cake cutting ceremony held to express solidarity with Christian community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday organized a cake cutting ceremony to express solidarity with the Christian community as part of Christmas celebration.

The PPP Khyber Pakhtunkwa , President Muhammad Humayun Khan presided over a Christmas function held at the party's provincial secretariat office.

Member central executive committee PPP, Azam Afridi, Minority Wing President Naseeb Chan, minority wing on officials and the party's workers attended the function.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for peace, prosperity and security of the country and the nation.

Humayun Khan said Christian community was playing important role in the development of the country and praised their services in education , heath sector and national defense.

He said PPP would continue to protect the rights of all minorities in the country and believe in religious harmony and freedom.

He said that the purpose of organizing minorities functions was to bring people closer to each other and gave a message of love , peace and brotherhood.