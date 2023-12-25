Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A cake cutting ceremony was held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on the occasion of Christmas.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University (GCEUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi along with Alumni Association President Mrs. Azra Subtain and Mrs. Raheela Sohail cut a special cake.

University staff and Christian employees participated in the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof.

Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi congratulated the Christian employees and the Christian community and expressed good wishes.

She said that Christmas was a day to spread the message of peace, love, tolerance and humanity and the Christian spirit in the university was a source of pride for us.

Alumni Association and Alumni Committee members, Dean Faculty of business and Administrative Sciences, Controller Examinations and Additional Director Admin also participated in the function.