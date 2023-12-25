Open Menu

Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony Was Held At GCWUS

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A cake cutting ceremony was held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on the occasion of Christmas.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University (GCEUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi along with Alumni Association President Mrs. Azra Subtain and Mrs. Raheela Sohail cut a special cake.

University staff and Christian employees participated in the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof.

Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi congratulated the Christian employees and the Christian community and expressed good wishes.

She said that Christmas was a day to spread the message of peace, love, tolerance and humanity and the Christian spirit in the university was a source of pride for us.

Alumni Association and Alumni Committee members, Dean Faculty of business and Administrative Sciences, Controller Examinations and Additional Director Admin also participated in the function.

Related Topics

Business Christmas Women Government College Women University Sialkot Christian Event Government Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Te ..

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Test match tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from acti ..

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from active politics

7 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers star ..

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes fo ..

Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

Gas pipeline explosion sparks fire in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

5 hours ago
President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan