Christmas celebrated amid tight security in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Christmas was celebrated with traditional service at churches, prayers of peace, exchange of gifts, cake cutting ceremonies, family reunions and Christmas dinners were the hallmark of the special occasion.

The city churches, particularly Catholic Church, Lalkurti, Protestant Church, Mall Road, Saddar and Catholic Church at Christian Colony, homes, trees and markets were decorated with lights while children were visiting parks, playgrounds, churches and their religious places.

The festivities of Christmas were started with prayers and other rituals in the churches.

Archbishop of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad while talking to APP said that the Christmas event symbolized a significant truth of spiritual life, adding that the prophet Jesus was born at a time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hatred and hypocrisy prevailed upon the land.

He also thanked the district administration for enhancing the security of churches and said that because of the liberal approach of the government and the people of Pakistan, the motherland is a paradise for Christians.

Amir Masih, who also belonged to Christian community said "On this happy day, I wish to acknowledge the diverse and productive role being played by all the minorities living in Pakistan; particularly the Christian community for the socio-economic development of the country in general and in the fields of health and education in particular.

Meanwhile, Police had made elaborate security arrangements on the eve of Christmas. According to a police spokesman, 2800 police personnel were deployed in the city and special deployment was ensured at churches and public places.

"No one was allowed to park vehicle near churches. Walk-through gates were installed at the entrance of the churches and the visitors were checked through metal detectors.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas also visited various churches to monitor the security.