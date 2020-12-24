Christmas celebrated at DS Railways Karachi office

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways - Karachi on Thursday marked the Christmas Day at Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi.

DS Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, Bishop Naveed Asif and Samina marked the cake-cutting ceremony, said a news release.

The ceremony was attended by all the Christian employees at DS office.

The celebrations were held as per the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati.