Christmas Celebrated At DS Railways Karachi Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways - Karachi on Thursday marked the Christmas Day at Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi.
DS Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, Bishop Naveed Asif and Samina marked the cake-cutting ceremony, said a news release.
The ceremony was attended by all the Christian employees at DS office.
The celebrations were held as per the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati.