Christmas Celebrated In Bahawalpur Amid Coronavirus SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Christmas celebrated in Bahawalpur amid coronavirus SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Christian community, residing in various areas of Bahawalpur, celebrated Christmas on Friday with the traditional religious enthusiasm.

Special services and functions were arranged at all the churches. The main service in Bahawalpur was held at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Model Town-A. Father Iftikhar Moon led the services. The celebrations began with the special midnight services at Christmas eve while the Christmas day services were held today morning led by the bishops and the hierarchy of the Christian clergy at their respective churches.

Christian community illuminated their homes and churches while shopping for the occasion continued till late Thursday. Almost all churches were decorated with colourful lights and illuminated with Christmas trees.

Different ceremonies were being organized in areas including Islami Colony, Trust Colony, Cheema Town and Sadiq Town having a significant Christian population. Coronavirus SOPs were observed during the services.

Bahawalpur police had made special security arrangements. According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, more than 800 police officers and personnel were deployed for providing security cover to Christmas gatherings in the district.

Elite Force and Dolphin Force also performed duties on Christmas. Snipers were placed at buildings near churches. Control Room has been set up at DPO Office.

