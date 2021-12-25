Christmas celebrated in Bahawalpur, functions held at churches

Christian community residing in various areas of Bahawalpur celebrated Christmas on Saturday with traditional religious enthusiasm

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Christian community residing in various areas of Bahawalpur celebrated Christmas on Saturday with traditional religious enthusiasm.

Special services and functions were arranged at all 29 churches of Bahawalpur district. The main function in Bahawalpur was held at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Model Town-A.

The celebrations began with the special prayers.

Christian community illuminated their homes and churches while shopping for the occasion continued till late Friday. All the churches were decorated with colorful lights and illuminated with Christmas trees.

Different ceremonies were being organized in areas including Islami Colony, Trust Colony, Cheema Town, and Sadiq Town having a significant Christian population. Coronavirus SOPs were observed in wake of the spread of the Omicron variant. Police had made special security arrangements. More than 1000 police personnel including SDPOs and SHOs were deployed for security. Snipers were placed at buildings adjacent to churches. CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates, and metal detectors were used to ensure foolproof security.