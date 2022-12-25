UrduPoint.com

Christmas Celebrated In Bahawalpur, Services Held At Churches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Christmas celebrated in Bahawalpur, services held at churches

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Christian community members residing in various areas of Bahawalpur celebrated Christmas on Sunday with traditional religious enthusiasm.

Special services and functions were arranged at all the churches. The main service in Bahawalpur was held at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Model Town-A led by father Iftikhar Moon.

The celebrations began with the special midnight services on Christmas eve while the Christmas day services were held today morning led by the bishops and the hierarchy of the Christian clergy at their respective churches.

Christian community illuminated their homes and churches while shopping for the occasion continued till late Saturday.

Almost all churches were decorated with colorful lights and illuminated with Christmas trees. Different ceremonies were being organized in areas including Islami Colony, Trust Colony, Cheema Town, and Sadiq Town having a significant Christian population. Foolproof security measures were taken by district police. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company provided cleanliness services at churches.

