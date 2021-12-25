Christmas celebrated in central jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Christmas festival was celebrated in Central Jail where jail superintendent Chaudhary Asghar Ali cut a cake.

Jail superintendent also distributed gifts among Christian prisoners.

He also presented rose bouquets to sanitary workers and other Christian employees of the jail and prayed for national solidarity, integrity and progress.

Bishop of Faisalabad Dr Andrias Rehmat and jail warders were also present on the occasion.