Christmas celebrated in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Like the rest of the country, the Christian community in Dera Ismail Khan also celebrated its religious festival of Christmas enthusiastically here on Monday.

The Christian community organized their religious ceremonies in churches located in different areas of the city, where the celebrations started at midnight.

The children and elders of the Christian community actively participated in the worships, and at the beginning of the day, they greeted each other on Christmas.

The cakes, drinks, and soups were arranged for them during worship. The district administration had also made special security arrangements to protect the worshippers of the Christian community.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Circle Muhammad Ishaq Khan, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, visited various churches to review the security arrangements made by the district police.

The district police also organized an event to celebrate the religious festival of the policemen belonging to the Christian community here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines the other day.

The event was attended by SP City Muhammad Ishaq Khan, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, Incharge Traffic Police Izzat Khan, and other officers, besides the police employees belonging to the Christian community.

The SP City and DSP Headquarters, on this occasion, extended greetings on behalf of the district police chief to the Christian community on their religious festival. The officers also handed over the gifts, sweat, and bouquets to the Christian colleagues on behalf of the DPO.

Speaking on this occasion, the SP City said the role of the Christian community has a key role in the development of the country and national institutions.