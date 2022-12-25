UrduPoint.com

Christmas Celebrated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Christmas celebrated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Christian community has celebrated the Christmas with their religious traditions here on Sunday.

In this connection, special prayers were arranged in all city churches including Catholic Church Railway Road, Presbyterian Church Rail Bazaar Ghumti Chowk, Pakistan Church Chenab Club Chowk, Saint Peter Church Circular Road, etc.

The police department had made tight security arrangements by deploying more than 2000 security officials in and around churches to deal with any emergency.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani also visited various churches and checked security.

He also participated in Christmas cake cutting ceremonies in different churches.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company Muhammad Bilal Feroz Joya visited Saint Peter Church Circular Road and checked cleanliness condition there.

The Christmas cake cutting ceremonies were also held in District sports Office and Directorate of Livestock where Christian employees with heads of these departments cut the cake to celebrate Christmas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Police Sports Christmas Company Road Sunday Church Christian All

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its ..

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its achievements in 2022

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

7 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

7 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.