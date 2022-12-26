Christmas celebrated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Christian community has celebrated the Christmas with their religious traditions here on Sunday.

In this connection, special prayers were arranged in all city churches including Catholic Church Railway Road, Presbyterian Church Rail Bazaar Ghumti Chowk, Pakistan Church Chenab Club Chowk, Saint Peter Church Circular Road, etc.

The police department had made tight security arrangements by deploying more than 2000 security officials in and around churches to deal with any emergency.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani also visited various churches and checked security.

He also participated in Christmas cake cutting ceremonies in different churches.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company Muhammad Bilal Feroz Joya visited Saint Peter Church Circular Road and checked cleanliness condition there.

The Christmas cake cutting ceremonies were also held in District sports Office and Directorate of Livestock where Christian employees with heads of these departments cut the cake to celebrate Christmas.