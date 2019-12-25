Christmas celebrated in Hungu

(@imziishan)

Christine community of Hungu Wednesday arranged a ceremony in connection with Christmas here at Prem Nagar Church

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Christine community of Hungu Wednesday arranged a ceremony in connection with Christmas here at Prem Nagar Church.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial President Pakistan Peoples Party Minority Wing, Pir Naseeb Chand said that minorities enjoying the same rights as enshrined in the Constitution like majority community members and free to perform their religious obligations.

He said that minorities were facing persecution in India but on the contrary they were living in a peaceful environment of love, respect and mutual coexistence in Pakistan.

A ceremony in connection with Christmas was also held in District Police Office Hungu. District Police Officer (DPO), Shahid Ahmad cut the cake and congratulated Christine on eve of Christmas. Large numbers of Christine and police officers were present on the occasion.