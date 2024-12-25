Christmas Celebrated In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Christian community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated their festive day of Christmas with enthusiasm and fervor.
Various events including midnight masses were held in churches while special prayers were offered for progress and development of the country.
Cake cutting ceremonies were also held in different districts to express unity with Christian community members. Christmas trees were also displayed in illuminated churches to mark the day.
Large number of Christian community members was seen in All Saints Church, St John Cathedral on eve of Christmas.
Strict security measures were taken by provincial government for peaceful Christmas celebrations. Police officials were deployed on security of churches as part of security measures.
Similarly, Christian celebrated Christmas in Khyber, Kohat, Haripur, Dera Ismail Khan, Nowshera Abbottabad and other areas of KP amid tight security.
