Christmas Celebrated In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Christian Community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday celebrated Christmas with zeal, fervor and traditional enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Christian Community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday celebrated Christmas with zeal, fervor and traditional enthusiasm.

Special services were held in major Churches of the provincial metropolis wherein attended by Christians in large number.

Residential areas of Christian community were being seen decorated with lights, balloons while festivities were being held in homes and relatives were invited to mark the day.

Almost all the churches including All Saints Church, Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, Cathedral Church and Saint Michael Catholic Church were being decorated on the occasion.

Pakistan Peace Collective also arranged a function in All Saints Church on Christmas Day and distributed gifts and flowers to express solidarity with Christian community.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by police and district administration to ensure peace on Christmas. Walk through gates were installed and security personnel were deployed on worship places to avert any untoward incident on the occasion.

Functions were also arranged by Christians residing in major cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. District Police Officers, DI Khan and Hungu also held functions in police lines to express solidarity with Christian community on Christmas.

