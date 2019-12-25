Christmas Celebrated In Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The Christian community Wednesday celebrated their religious festival Christmas with great zeal and fervor.

The Christian community participated in their events with traditional zeal by visiting the Catholic Church and other places to mark the day.

Churches, homes, trees and markets were decorated with lights while children were visiting parks, playgrounds, churches and their religious places.

A Christian community member Majid, while talking to APP, said that Christmas event spread message of brotherhood, peace and prosperity among all nations.

Tania, who also belonged to Christian community, said "we follow Jesus Christ philosophy of love, peace and brotherhood for maintenance of peace in the society."The Christmas cakes, trees, Santa clause and other gifts were common touche on the day.

Meanwhile, the Police was maintaining security situation around the city areas and religious places of the community.