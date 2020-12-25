UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christmas Celebrated With Traditional Zeal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Christmas celebrated with traditional zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, celebrated the grand festival of Christmas on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Most of the celebrations of this important festivity were organized digitally across the world due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Christian community in Federal capital marked this important festivity expressing traditional enthusiasm along with following precautionary measures to remain safe from the virus.

The Christian community celebrated this festival through organizing different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities through adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

Special cake cutting ceremonies were held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, Capital Development Authority, Pakistan Railways, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and many other departments during the whole week to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members.

Special services were held in Churches across the country and the Christian community offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life threatening pandemic.

The main attractions of the Christmas festival including the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts added charm to the festivity.

All young and old took keen interest in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends and celebrated the occasion through distributing gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and arranging family gatherings.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration was the decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

A number of shopping malls and hotels in the capital also placed decked Christmas trees to attract the visitors especially children.

The Christian communities decorated their residential colonies with lightings, displayed stalls carrying different attractions like Santa Claus outfit, toys, Christmas tree etc to attract the children.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Traffic Police deputed 162 policemen to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital on the occasion of Christmas. They performed duties at worship places, shopping malls, public places and markets to ensure smooth traffic flow on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Police Christmas Traffic Young Progress Gold Silver Market Capital Development Authority Christian Family All From Share Top Love

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

54 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

55 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

1 hour ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

2 hours ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

2 hours ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.