Christmas celebrated with traditional zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, celebrated the grand festival of Christmas on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Most of the celebrations of this important festivity were organized digitally across the world due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Christian community in Federal capital marked this important festivity expressing traditional enthusiasm along with following precautionary measures to remain safe from the virus.

The Christian community celebrated this festival through organizing different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities through adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

Special cake cutting ceremonies were held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, Capital Development Authority, Pakistan Railways, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and many other departments during the whole week to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members.

Special services were held in Churches across the country and the Christian community offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life threatening pandemic.

The main attractions of the Christmas festival including the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts added charm to the festivity.

All young and old took keen interest in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends and celebrated the occasion through distributing gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and arranging family gatherings.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration was the decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

A number of shopping malls and hotels in the capital also placed decked Christmas trees to attract the visitors especially children.

The Christian communities decorated their residential colonies with lightings, displayed stalls carrying different attractions like Santa Claus outfit, toys, Christmas tree etc to attract the children.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Traffic Police deputed 162 policemen to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital on the occasion of Christmas. They performed duties at worship places, shopping malls, public places and markets to ensure smooth traffic flow on the occasion.