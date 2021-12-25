Christmas celebrates in Dera Ismail Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Like the rest of the country, the Christian community in Dera Ismail Khan celebrated its religious festival Christmas with enthusiasm with security being kept on high alert on this occasion.

All the celebrations went well. On the occasion of Christmas, the religious festival of the Christian community, worship was organized by the Christian community according to the religious rituals in the churches located in different parts of the city.

Despite the fact that the young and old of the Christian community participated in the worship more and more, at the beginning of the day they greeted each other with Christmas greetings and on this occasion.

The Christian community also offered special prayers for the security and prosperity of the country and nation.

Apart from cakes, drinks and soup were provided to them during the prayers. The district administration had also made special security arrangements for the protection of the worship of the Christian community.