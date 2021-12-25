Christmas celebrates in Larkana,Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

The Christmas festive was celebrated on Saturday with religious zeal and enthusiasm in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Christmas festive was celebrated on Saturday with religious zeal and enthusiasm in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Special services were organized at the churches in the districts, where prayers were also offered for global peace, national integrity, solidarity and prosperity.

The Christians celebrated Christmas by wearing new dresses and the Santa Claus distributed gifts among the children.

They had also decorated churches and houses.

After the church services, members of the Christian community visited friends and relatives and distributed sweets and cakes and held feasts.

Under tight security measures taken by the Police department in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts. Besides, personnel of various law enforcement agencies were deployed at churches, other religious places and Christian localities to keep a strict watch on miscreants.