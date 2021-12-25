UrduPoint.com

Christmas Celebrates In Larkana,Kamber-Shahdadkot Districts

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:48 PM

Christmas celebrates in Larkana,Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

The Christmas festive was celebrated on Saturday with religious zeal and enthusiasm in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Christmas festive was celebrated on Saturday with religious zeal and enthusiasm in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Special services were organized at the churches in the districts, where prayers were also offered for global peace, national integrity, solidarity and prosperity.

The Christians celebrated Christmas by wearing new dresses and the Santa Claus distributed gifts among the children.

They had also decorated churches and houses.

After the church services, members of the Christian community visited friends and relatives and distributed sweets and cakes and held feasts.

Under tight security measures taken by the Police department in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts. Besides, personnel of various law enforcement agencies were deployed at churches, other religious places and Christian localities to keep a strict watch on miscreants.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Larkana Church Christian

Recent Stories

DPO visits Churches in Dera, reviews security

DPO visits Churches in Dera, reviews security

37 seconds ago
 AJK-based Christian community celebrates Christmas ..

AJK-based Christian community celebrates Christmas with religious fervor

38 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary directs officers to improve servic ..

Chief Secretary directs officers to improve services delivery to facilitate mass ..

41 seconds ago
 Covid-19: 229 new cases detected

Covid-19: 229 new cases detected

47 seconds ago
 US Plans to Give Ukraine Access to Latest Intellig ..

US Plans to Give Ukraine Access to Latest Intelligence on Russian Activities - R ..

30 minutes ago
 DC visit Churches to oversee security arrangements ..

DC visit Churches to oversee security arrangements

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.