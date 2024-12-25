Christmas Celebration At Catholic Church Abbottabad Promotes Religious Harmony
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A special event was held at the Catholic Church Abbottabad on the occasion of Christmas, aimed at promoting religious harmony, mutual equality, and the protection of minority rights.
The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaaullah Khan, who emphasized that the protection of minorities’ rights and the provision of facilities remain a top priority for the district administration, which is committed to taking all possible steps in this regard.
The event also saw the participation of District Police Officer Abbottabad, Umar Tufail, and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Zarak Yar Khan Toro. In his address, Deputy Commissioner Khan reiterated that both the faith and the constitution guarantee the rights of minorities, and assured that the district administration is actively working to safeguard these rights.
During the celebration, the Deputy Commissioner extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community and cut the traditional Christmas cake. He also honored outstanding minority men and women by presenting them with honorary certificates in recognition of their exceptional contributions.
The event was attended by senior officials including SP Cantonment, SP Headquarters, District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, minority representatives, religious leaders, Waqar Gul RTS, religious scholars, Fathers, priests, and other distinguished guests. A large number of men, women, and children from the minority community also participated in the program, making it a joyous and meaningful occasion for all involved.
The district administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring equal rights, opportunities, and respect for all communities, fostering an inclusive society for all.
Recent Stories
UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..
UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christmas celebration at Catholic Church Abbottabad promotes religious harmony2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh joins St. Patrick's for Christmas prayers, emphasizes unity & progress12 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam showed us path to make Pakistan strong, sovereign state: minister12 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam envisioned of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent: Amjad Malik22 minutes ago
-
KP celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal22 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to forces for killing 13 terrorists during South Waziristan operation22 minutes ago
-
UoS signed MoU with COMSTECH on refugee welfare22 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan ambassador praises Jinnah's vision, highlights ties with Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers inaugurate development & beautification work at Lansdowne bridge Rohri32 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary at Mazar-e-Quaid42 minutes ago
-
Information officer felicitates newly elected Tando Adam Press Club officials42 minutes ago