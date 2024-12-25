Open Menu

Christmas Celebration At Catholic Church Abbottabad Promotes Religious Harmony

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A special event was held at the Catholic Church Abbottabad on the occasion of Christmas, aimed at promoting religious harmony, mutual equality, and the protection of minority rights.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaaullah Khan, who emphasized that the protection of minorities’ rights and the provision of facilities remain a top priority for the district administration, which is committed to taking all possible steps in this regard.

The event also saw the participation of District Police Officer Abbottabad, Umar Tufail, and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Zarak Yar Khan Toro. In his address, Deputy Commissioner Khan reiterated that both the faith and the constitution guarantee the rights of minorities, and assured that the district administration is actively working to safeguard these rights.

During the celebration, the Deputy Commissioner extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community and cut the traditional Christmas cake. He also honored outstanding minority men and women by presenting them with honorary certificates in recognition of their exceptional contributions.

The event was attended by senior officials including SP Cantonment, SP Headquarters, District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, minority representatives, religious leaders, Waqar Gul RTS, religious scholars, Fathers, priests, and other distinguished guests. A large number of men, women, and children from the minority community also participated in the program, making it a joyous and meaningful occasion for all involved.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring equal rights, opportunities, and respect for all communities, fostering an inclusive society for all.

