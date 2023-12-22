Christmas celebration at Hayatabad Medical Complex

Hayatabad Medical Complex employees orchestrated a special event on Friday, commemorating the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and celebrating Christmas to extend warm wishes to the Christian staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Hayatabad Medical Complex employees orchestrated a special event on Friday, commemorating the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and celebrating Christmas to extend warm wishes to the Christian staff.

The ceremony, attended by officials from the hospital administration, Board of Governors member Dr. Muhammad Ali Chohan, administration, and members of the Christian community, saw the administration conveying Christmas greetings and cutting the festive cake.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Chohan announced that, on this occasion, the new board of governors has sanctioned timely salary payments, along with four holidays, for all 47 Christian employees working in the hospital.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Muhammad Ali Chohan paid homage to the father of the nation for bestowing the gift of a free country. He emphasized Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's commitment to providing equal rights to individuals of all faiths in Pakistan.

Acknowledging the Christian community's significant role in the freedom struggle and the nation's development, Dr. Chohan commended their contributions.

The Christmas community expressed appreciation for the administration's participation in their festive joy and commended the hospital's efforts in organizing the ceremony.