Christmas celebration at University of Education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The University of education Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas celebrations at the Main Campus, Township, on Thursday.

The event was chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry. During the event, the Vice Chancellor cut a cake with children. The ceremony was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, Registrar Muhammad Naseer, faculty members, staff, and a large number of Christian employees.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Aqif Anwar Chaudhry extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community. He emphasized the invaluable services of the Christian community for the nation, highlighting the importance of honoring their contributions. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor also distributed Christmas gifts to the employees.

The Christian employees expressed their gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, expressing happiness over the fact that under his leadership, the University of Education is especially dedicated to the welfare of its Christian staff.