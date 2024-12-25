Christmas Celebration Held With Joy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the world, the country observed the Christmas celebration here on Wednesday and over 2 billion people (over a third of the world’s population) were celebrated the birth of Christ .
The President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan and around the world on the joyous occasion of Christmas and its message of peace, brotherhood, and love for all humanity. Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi also cut the cake in special ceremony held for fostering inclusivity and harmony.
In a display of unity and festivity, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters hosted a vibrant Christmas Day celebration, honouring the contributions of its Christian employees.
The ceremony, attended by Additional Director General (Admin), Shakeel Ahmed Durrani and Director (Training) Ehsan Manzoor.
Addle. DG Admin Shakeel Ahmed Durrani, addressing the attendees, lauded the dedication of Christian employees, highlighting their integral role within the organization. “Sharing the happiness of our Christian colleagues is a cherished tradition of our organization. We are united as one family, transcending all boundaries of color, race, and religion,” he remarked.
Christmas, a globally cherished holiday, boasts a rich history spanning centuries, rooted in diverse cultural and religious traditions. Celebrated on December 25 as the birth of Jesus Christ, this date was not universally recognized in early Christianity.
