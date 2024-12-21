Open Menu

Christmas Celebrations For Christian Transgender Community At Fountain House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Fountain House, Institute of Mental Health, and Al-Jannah Group of Organizations, in collaboration, organized a dignified event to celebrate Christmas for the Christian transgender community.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, attended the event as the chief guest and distributed gifts and cash to the Christian transgender individuals. On this occasion GM Faces Pakistan Ayub Ijaz and a large number of transgenders were also present.

Speaking on behalf of the transgender community, Ishmaal Chaudhry stated that the purpose of the event was to raise a collective voice for the rights of Christian transgender individuals and work together to have them recognized at the societal level. Fountain House and Al-Jannah Group of Organizations aim to send a message that the government and civil society are fully committed to supporting the welfare and development of the transgender community.

During his speech, the provincial minister emphasized that the transgender community is an important part of our society, and the government understands the challenges they face. He mentioned that various initiatives have been implemented to address these issues and ensure that this community is given its rightful place in society. He further stated that Christian transgender individuals would be included in the Christmas grant, with funds provided by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Additionally, 50,000 minority families, including transgender individuals, will be issued minority cards.

The provincial minister highlighted that the issues of the transgender community would be raised in the assembly, and skill development programs would be launched to enable them contribute to societal development. He stressed that efforts would be made to train transgender individuals, making them a vital part of society. He commended their hard work and passion, acknowledging their struggles. The minister also stated that serving humanity in distress is our duty, and all necessary steps would be taken to provide the transgender community with a dignified life.

MPA Rukhsana Kausar also expressed her support for the transgender community, stating that their rights would be raised in the assembly, and efforts would be made for their welfare.

The minister also visited Fountain House, where he was briefed on the services provided to the transgender community, including mental health rehabilitation, education, and vocational training. He praised Fountain House's efforts and emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the betterment of society. At the end of the event, the minister, along with the transgender community and others, cut a Christmas cake to mark the celebration.

