Christmas Celebrations Held At Government College University

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:35 PM

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore faculty, staff members and students Friday celebrated the Christmas with the university's minority community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore faculty, staff members and students Friday celebrated the Christmas with the university's minority community.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi cut the Christmas cake with the university's Christian staff and faculty members.

The faculty members and administrative heads of university were also present.

The VC said: "We not only accept the minorities but also celebrate them; they have same rights as we have in Pakistan." He added that the GCU had always stood out for promoting tolerance and religious harmony. The Vice Chancellor announced special honorarium for the minority staff.

Earlier, the GCU minority staff members expressed gratitude to the VC and other guests for celebrating Christmas with them. They said that Christmas gave the message of peace and love to all humanity.

