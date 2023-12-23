Open Menu

Christmas Celebrations Held At PHC

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 11:49 PM

On the eve of Christmas, a ceremony was arranged at the Conference Room of Peshawar High Court here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) On the eve of Christmas, a ceremony was arranged at the Conference Room of Peshawar High Court here on Saturday.

Chief Justice, Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Senior Pusine Judge, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim besides, the Registrar and principal officer of Peshawar High Court were present.

On the occasion, Chief Justice PHC Mohammad Ibrahim Khan ensured to guarantee the constitutional rights provided to the minorities.

Senior Puisne Judge, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim reminisced about the magnificent role played by Justice Cornelius, Justice Dorab Patel and Justice Rana Bhagwandas.

The representatives of the Christian community hailed the efforts of Hon’ble the Chief Justice and Senior Puisne Judge.

They also conveyed their utmost gratitude. Later, the Chief Justice along with the Senior Puisne Judge and worthy Registrar distributed Christmas gifts amongst the Christian staff of Peshawar High Court.

